NORFOLK — The annual town election is not until May 3, but deadlines for nomination papers are early next week.
The deadline to take out candidacy papers is Monday and the deadline to return them is Tuesday. They are available at the town clerk’s office at town hall, which is also where they must be returned.
So far no contests have materialized.
Those who have returned papers for re-election are Carolyn “CC” VanTine, chairwoman of the select board; Kenneth Nelson, library trustee; and Mark Flaherty, constable.
Others who have returned papers are Lisa Sheldon for school committee and Elizabeth Gebhard for board of health.
The incumbents in those seats are school board member Thomas Doyle and board of health chairwoman Ilene Segal, neither of whom has taken out papers.
Incumbents who have pulled papers but not returned them are Jason Talerman, town moderator, and Deborah Robbins, chairwoman of the board of assessors.
Gary Sullivan has not returned nomination papers for planning board.
Nobody has taken out papers for a second planning board seat and two recreation commission terms.
The incumbent planning board members whose terms are expiring are chairman Walter Byron and Gary Searle, and for recreation commission, members Charles Iacono and Liza Carreiro. None have taken out papers. All offices are for three years.
The signatures of 50 registered voters are needed on nomination papers.
The last day to register to vote is April 13. More info: www.norfolk.ma.us.