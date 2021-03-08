NORFOLK -- The end is nearing to finalize the May 4 town election ballot.
The deadline is Thursday to take out nomination papers, with Monday the final day to return them.
Residents who have returned candidacy papers as of Monday are select board Chairman Kevin Kalkut for a second three-year term and local school committee members Jennifer Wynn and Medora Champagne, also for three-year terms.
Eric Harmon has pulled papers for a three-year term on the King Philip Regional School Committee for the expiring seat of board Chairman Michael Gee.
Andrew Bakinowski, who has served on various town boards and is an assessor, has taken out papers for board of health for a seat held by longtime board member and chairman Tom Gilbert.
Also returning papers are associate planning board member Christopher Montfort for the full seat held by Erin Hunt, and Anthony Kennedy for Bakinowski's board of assessors seat.
Another incumbent who has returned papers is library trustee Patricia McCarty,
Incumbents who have taken out papers are recreation commission member William Rigdon and housing authority member Heidi Compagnone for a five-year term.
You can contact the town clerk's office to schedule a time to pick up nomination papers at 508-528-1400 or cgreene@norfolk.ma.us
More information about the positions available can be found on the town clerk's page at www.norfolk.ma.us.
The last day to register to vote in the election and May 8 annual town meeting is April 14.
