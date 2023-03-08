NORFOLK — The May 2 annual town election could feature just one contest, for select board.
With the deadline Monday to take out nomination papers and Tuesday to return them, select board Chairwoman Anita Mecklenburg could face a challenge from Paul Burns. Both have taken out papers but not returned them.
Mecklenburg has been wrapping up her first three-year term and Burns was one of three candidates in the Jan. 28 special election to fill a vacancy on the board. James Lehan, a former selectman, won that race and has returned papers for another term on the King Philip Regional School Committee.
Lauren Vives has pulled papers for one three-year seat on the local school committee but nobody has taken out papers for a second spot on the board. Sarah Ward and Shannon Meneses are the incumbents.
For two three-year planning board spots, board Chairman Chad Peck and Melissa Meo have taken out papers. Peck has returned his papers.
Others who have returned papers for reelection are Town Clerk Carol Greene, housing authority Chairman Robert Shannon, and constable Paul Terrio. The housing authority term is for five years, the others three years.
Residents who have taken out papers for reelection but not turned them in are library trustee Jennifer Oliver, recreation commission member Kim Meehan and assessor Patricia Salamone.
Nobody has taken out papers for a three-year board of health seat and three-year seat and one-year unexpired term on the recreation commission.
The town election the last two years featured no races and three years ago there was a sole contest for selectmen.