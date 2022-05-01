NORFOLK — Voters have some choices after all in Tuesday’s annual town election that has no official contests on the ballot.
Two residents have launched write-in campaigns for two offices no one had taken out nomination papers for.
Eric Diamond is trying to land a seat on the planning board and Rob Taglienti on the recreation commission.
Voting for the town’s 7,701 registered voters is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Freeman-Kennedy School at 70 Boardman St.
The write-in campaigns emerged as no candidates emerged for a second planning board seat, and a second recreation commission term expiring.
“We get the occasional candidate that is running a write-in campaign for an empty seat but there haven’t been many,” Town Clerk Carol Greene said.
It marks a second straight annual town election that features no official races.
Greene has offered a few reasons why there have been no official candidates in recent years: Older residents have served their time and younger residents might not know how to get involved, are hestiant to get involved, or have other work and life commitments that leave little time to serve.
The town has had to add a fourth precinct because its population grew by about 500 residents as shown in the 2020 federal census compared to the 2010 census.
“Most of the growth was in one precinct,” Greene said, and precincts can only have up to 4,000 residents. “We were close to that number in two of the three precincts.”
Norfolk’s population is just about 12,000.
“I don’t anticipate any problems,” Greene said. “Norfolk only has one voting location for all precincts and there will be lists available for residents to check if they are unsure of their precinct and staff available to help direct them to the proper check-in table.”
On the ballot, Carolyn “CC” VanTine, chairwoman of the select board, faces no opposition for a second three-year term. Lisa Sheldon has no opponent for school committee, nor does Elizabeth Gebhard for board of health.
The incumbents in those seats are school board member Thomas Doyle and board of health chairwoman Ilene Segal, neither of whom took out candidacy papers.
Gary Sullivan is slated for a planning board seat and Jill Hindley-Lawrence is poised to fill a recreation commission term.
The incumbent planning board members whose terms are expiring are chairman Walter Byron and Gary Searle, and for recreation commission, members Charles Iacono and Liza Carreiro. None took out papers.
Also with no challengers are town moderator Jason “Jay” Talerman, board of assessors chairwoman Deborah Robbins, library trustee Kenneth Nelson, and constable Mark Flaherty.
All offices are for three years.
“With no races, I’m anticipating a low turnout,” Greene said.
Just 275, or a mere 3.6 percent, of the town’s voters cast ballots at last May’s election. That was the lowest turnout Greene said she had seen in her 11 years as town clerk.
It costs about $8,000 to hold the annual town election, which is required by town bylaw as well as state law.