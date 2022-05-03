NORFOLK -- Eric Diamond won a rare race between write-in candidates for a planning board seat in Tuesday's annual town election.
Diamond received 153 votes to just 16 for Mike Kulesza, who launched his campaign at the last minute for the seat nobody had taken out candidacy papers for.
Town Clerk Carol Greene said she couldn't recall a contest between write-in candidates in her dozen years as town clerk.
For a second consecutive annual town election, there were no official contests on the ballot.
As a result, voter turnout was expected to be very sparse, and just 401 or 5% of the town's 7,701 registered voters cast ballots at the town's sole poll at Freeman-Kennedy School.
That still was better than the turnout last year of only 275 or 3.6% of registered voters.
In the latest election, Rob Taglienti was a successful write-in candidate for one of two recreation commission spots, getting 86 votes.
On the ballot, Carolyn "CC" Van Tine, chairwoman of the select board, faced no opposition for a second three-year term. Lisa Sheldon had no opponent for school committee nor did Elizabeth Gebhard for board of health.
Gary Sullivan was elected to a planning board seat and Jill Hindley-Lawrence for a recreation commission term.
Also with no challengers were town moderator Jason "Jay" Talerman, board of assessors chairwoman Deborah Robbins, library trustee Kenneth Nelson, and constable Mark Flaherty.
The town had to add a fourth precinct because its population grew by about 500 residents, to about 12,000, as shown in the 2020 federal census.