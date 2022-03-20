NORFOLK — The May 3 election will mark a second straight annual town election without races.
With last week’s deadlines to take out and return candidacy papers, there are even two offices without official candidates.
“My personal thoughts on why it’s so hard to get people to volunteer their time in these roles could be mixed” reasons, Town Clerk Carol Greene said. “The residents that have served the town for years have already done their time, the younger residents might not know how to get involved, are hesitant/intimidated to get involved, or have other work/life commitments that leave little time to serve on boards or committees.”
Carolyn “CC” VanTine, chairwoman of the select board, faces no opposition for a second three-year term.
Lisa Sheldon has no opponent for school committee, nor does Elizabeth Gebhard for board of health.
The incumbents in those seats are school board member Thomas Doyle and board of health chairwoman Ilene Segal, neither of whom took out nomination papers.
Town moderator Jason “Jay” Talerman, board of assessors chairwoman Deborah Robbins, library trustee Kenneth Nelson, and constable Mark Flaherty will not face any opposition.
Gary Sullivan is slated for a planning board seat and Jill Hindley-Lawrence is poised to fill a recreation commission term.
No one took out papers for a second planning board seat, and a second recreation commission term, and they can be filled by write-in candidates.
The incumbent planning board members whose terms are expiring are chairman Walter Byron and Gary Searle, and for recreation commission, members Charles Iacono and Liza Carreiro. None took out papers.
Everyone who took out papers returned them.
All offices are for three years.
“I expect the election to be slow, as people seem to turn out more for state/federal elections as opposed to town elections — especially with a full uncontested ballot,” Greene said.
Just 275, or a mere 3.6 percent, of the town’s 7,636 registered voters cast ballots at last May’s election. That was the lowest turnout Greene said she had seen in her 11 years as town clerk.
It costs about $8,000 to hold the annual town election, which is required by town bylaw as well as state law.
The last day to register to vote is April 13, and the town clerk’s office will be open until 8 p.m. that day.
For more information, visit www.norfolk.ma.us.