NORFOLK -- It will be a quiet annual town election May 4 as there are no contested offices on the ballot.
All residents who pulled nomination papers returned them by this past week's deadline, according to Town Clerk Carol Greene.
All candidacy papers have been certified as having the necessary number of signatures of registered voters, Greene said.
The slate of candidates who will be listed on the election ballot, barring anyone withdrawing, includes:
- Eric Harmon, three-year term on the King Philip Regional School Committee. KP board Chairman Michael Gee, who has served since 2010, decided not to run for re-election.
- Andrew Bakinowski, who has served on various town boards and is an assessor, is set to replace Tom Gilbert on the board of health. Gilbert has been on the board for four decades and is the current chairman.
- Select board Chairman Kevin Kalkut, second three-year term, and local school committee members Jennifer Wynn and Medora Champagne, also three-year terms.
- Associate planning board member Christopher Montfort for a planning board seat held by Erin Hunt.
- Anthony Kennedy for Bakinowski's board of assessors' seat.
- Housing authority member Heidi Compagnone for a five-year term.
- Library trustee Patricia McCarty.
- Recreation commission member William Rigdon.
There are no open positions that need write-in candidates -- every available office has someone running.
There was only one race in last year's election -- for select board, with Anita Mecklenburg winning out over incumbent Chris Wider.
The last day to register to vote in the May 4 election and May 8 annual town meeting is April 14.
