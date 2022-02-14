NORFOLK –- A River Road family fled their home early Monday morning after being awakened by smoke detectors to find smoke and flames in the dwelling.
The family of four was asleep on the second floor of the Cape-style house at 63 River Road when the smoke detectors sounded about 1 a.m., enabling them to get safely out of the house, Fire Chief Erron Kinney said.
“The smoke detectors prevented probably more extensive damage with the early detection. It definitely saved their lives. Everyone was asleep on the second floor where the main body of the fire was,” Kinney said.
No one was injured but the family is now displaced, staying with family and neighbors, according to the fire chief.
The fire was accidental but the exact cause is under investigation, Kinney said.
The fire started in the fire box of a wood stove or flue and spread to an exterior wall, the attic and the second floor, he said.
It took about 20 to 30 minutes to knock down the flames but firefighters had to conduct extensive overhauling operations to make sure the fire did not spread to any hidden areas, Kinney said.
A small area of the roof collapsed on the back side of the house.
Local firefighters were assisted at the scene by firefighters from Millis, Plainville, Wrentham, Foxboro, Franklin and Bellingham. Mansfield firefighters covered the fire station.
The temperature around the time of the fire was in the teens and low 20s and firefighters worked during the snowstorm.
“It just made things more difficult than normal,” Kinney said, adding that water from hoses created icy conditions.
The fire chief thanked public works crews for plowing the area for firefighters to gain access and for putting down sand to help prevent them from slipping on ice.
He also thanked the police department with helping the residents while firefighters battled the blaze.