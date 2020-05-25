NORFOLK — The town has a new director of public works.
Blair Crane, who had been the town’s highway superintendent the past year, has been named to the vacant post.
Select board members voted 3-1, with Christopher Wider dissenting, to support the recommendation of Town Administrator Blythe Robinson to appoint Crane. Wider supported Barry Lariviere, who had been interim director. Lariviere, who has worked for the DPW for two years, now returns to his assistant director position.
Crane was given a three-year contract, though Wider backed a one-year pact.
Crane had previously been highway superintendent in Cheshire out in the Berkshires in Western Massachusetts for two years until resigning last July.
In Cheshire, which is one-fourth the size of Norfolk, Crane even served as harbormaster.
He moved to Cheshire from Atlanta after selling a landscaping business. Crane is originally from New Hampshire.
The town thought it had a new director in February. Select board members voted to ratify Robinson’s recommendation to hire Chatham Public Works Director Thomas Temple.
“He withdrew after going through the process and decided to stay on the Cape,” select board Chairman Kevin Kalkut said. “We opened up another search, and the town administrator and select board decided to look in-house. We had a couple of great candidates in-house.”
— Stephen Peterson
“Things are going really well,” Kalkut said, adding of Crane, “He has only been a couple of weeks in there, but he and Barry are a fantastic team. We look forward to them bringing the department up to the next level.”
Robert McGhee retired in December after nearly a decade as public works superintendent.
The position oversees the roads, water system and transfer station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.