NORFOLK -- A two-alarm fire that displaced a North Street family was accidental and might have involved a wood stove, Fire Chief Erron Kinney said Friday.
A preliminary investigation indicates "potential issues" with the stove, the chief said in an email.
The fire was reported about 1:40 p.m. Thursday at 42 North St. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the roof of the 2 1/2-story house and a large amount of flames in an attic space, Kinney said.
Firefighters saved a pet dog from the second floor and the family of three, who were home at the time, got out of the house without injury, according to the chief.
The blaze was knocked down in about a half-hour.
Assisting local firefighters were crews from Foxboro, Plainville, Wrentham, Franklin, Bellingham, Walpole, Medway, and Millis. Medfield firefighters covered the fire station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.