NORFOLK -- Local firefighters were among those from four surrounding towns who helped Medfield firefighters extinguish a two-alarm house fire over the weekend.
The fire was reported about 11:45 p.m. Saturday at 29 Evergreene Way in Medfield.
A second alarm was struck soon after as the first arriving firefighters encounter heavy fire at the rear of the house, according to Medfield fire officials.
There were no injuries, officials said.
Norfolk responded with firefighters from Westwood, Walpole and Millis. Dover and Norwood firefighters covered the Medfield fire station until firefighters cleared the fire scene about 4:30 a.m.
“An aggressive attack on the fire was made by making a good stop with minimal extension to kitchen,” the Medfield fire department said in a statement.
The cause remains under investigation.