MCI-Norfolk at 2 Clark St.

NORFOLK -- A correctional officer was carried down a 40-foot-high guard tower at MCI-Norfolk by firefighters Wednesday morning after he suffered a medical emergency.

The prison guard was flown by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where he was in critical but stable condition, Fire Chief Erron Kinney said.

