NORFOLK — The town has been awarded $246,994 from a federal grant program to hire two firefighters.
The award was announced Friday by the state’s congressional delegation.
“Our brave firefighters are out on the front lines each day working to keep our families safe, and it’s up to us to make sure they have the resources they need to do their jobs effectively,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said in a news release. “I thank the recipients for their hard work to secure these grants and for their tireless efforts to protect our communities.”
Officials from the Norfolk Fire Department could not be reached for comment.
Norfolk is one of 14 fire departments across Massachusetts to get funding from two grant programs administratered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
One program provides funding for hiring fire personnel and the other is for emergency equipment.
