NORFOLK --- The town's new director of public works comes from the Cape.
Selectmen last week voted to ratify Town Administrator Blythe Robinson's recommendation to hire Chatham Public Works Director Thomas Temple for the Norfolk post.
The DPW director oversees the roads, water system and transfer station in town.
"There was a flurry of reasons -- great experience, he is working as a DPW director, has a degree in engineering," select board Chairman Kevin Kalkut said. "He had a lot of upside to him, offering experience in leadership and from an expertise standpoint."
Temple lives in Chatham but plans to move to the Norfolk area.
Barry Lariviere, assistant DPW director, had been serving as interim director of public works.
"Barry has been doing a fantastic job in the interim," Kalkut said.
Robert McGhee retired in December after nearly a decade as public works superintendent.
Temple is the second new department head in recent months.
New Fire Chief Erron Kinney came on board in December.
