NORFOLK — The town is receiving a $67,910 state grant through a program for ecological restoration projects to ensure communities have structures that can adapt to climate impacts.
Norfolk’s money will fund the design and engineering for replacement of a culvert on Seekonk Street.
The project will improve stream connectivity of a tributary to Mann Pond, officials said.
The funds are among $6.4 million awarded to strengthen community preparedness for large storms, improve climate-ready infrastructure, restore flood storage capacities, and protect fisheries, wildlife, and river habitat.
Department of Fish and Game Commissioner Tom O’Shea and Division of Ecological Restoration Director Beth Lambert announced the funding this week in Chester before visiting a culvert that recently failed because of catastrophic flooding in Western Massachusetts.
The Culvert Replacement Municipal Assistance Grant Program provided $811,000 to 14 recipients to address undersized and deteriorating culverts.
Nearly half of an estimated 25,000 small bridges and culverts in Massachusetts act as barriers to fish and wildlife because they are undersized or poorly positioned. Installing new culverts allows rivers to flow unrestricted, improves access for fish and wildlife, and lowers the risk of flood damage.
“Undersized culverts are one of the biggest stressors on Massachusetts stream ecosystems,” Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper said. “Ecological restoration serves our communities and the environment by increasing climate resilience, improving habitat for wildlife, building outdoor recreational opportunities, and creating jobs.”