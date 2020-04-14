NORFOLK -- Firefighters from several area fire departments fought a fire in a large home off Myrtle Street early Tuesday morning.
The fire was reported around midnight at 75 Myrtle St.
Heavy smoke and fire were showing from the third floor when town firefighters first arrived, and a second alarm was struck to bring help from other fire departments, including Plainville and Wrentham.
Because there is no municipal water in that section of Norfolk, near Miller Street in the northwestern end, tanker trucks had to be used.
"Firefighters did a tremendous job containing the fire to the floor of origin and the cause is under investigation," Norfolk fire department said on its Facebook page.
Mansfield firefighters provided station coverage.
The four-bedroom home was built in 1985, real estate records show.
Myrtle Street, a lengthy rural road, runs off Main Street.
A utility pole felled from the rain and windstorm Monday blocked part of Myrtle Street Tuesday.
