NORFOLK — The average home’s property tax bill is approaching $10,000 for this fiscal year.
Select board members recently held the annual tax hearing, with input from assessors.
As expected, board members agreed with assessors the town doesn’t have enough businesses to have separate tax rates for homes and businesses as many area communities have.
The town’s tax base is around 10 percent commercial, and communities usually don’t move toward dual rates until they have around 20 percent.
Going with two rates is seen at times as discouraging businesses as the tax burden is usually shifted away from homeowners.
The tax rate of $18.20 per $1,000 assessed valuation is 21 cents over last year.
The average home is assessed at $535,718, and that home’s tax bill comes in at $9,750, Chief Assessor Don Clarke said.
That home last year was valued at $510,515 and the tax bill was $9,184.
Last year was a full revaluation year for property, something that is done every five years, with interim adjustments carried out other years, based on sales.
Also, the real estate market remains extremely hot, officials say, and the location of the town in the greater Boston area contributes to Norfolk’s high home prices.
Part of the tax increase is attributed to paying for the fairly new $10 million police station.
Tax bills will be mailed out by the end of the month.
The first two quarter bills for this fiscal year, which began July 1, were estimated bills and already due, while the third and fourth quarter bills are due Feb. 1 and in May.
Total value of property in Norfolk is $2 million. More info, including exemptions for seniors and veterans, can be found on the town’s website, www.norfolk.ma.us.
