NORFOLK -- Shawn Dooley says he doesn't care if it's Gov. Charlie Baker or President Donald Trump -- no one person should have too much authority over the rights and liberties of citizens.
But the Republican state representative from Norfolk had Baker, a fellow Republican, in mind when he dashed off a 1,200-word essay that the website The New Boston Post (newbostonpost.com) headlined, "The Governor Has No Robes On."
Dooley, whose district also includes Wrentham and Plainville, says he wrote the piece slamming Baker's latest restrictions on travel and gatherings as an entry on his nightly blog. It was picked up by the conservative website on Monday.
The three-term member of the House mocks the actions last week of the man he refers to as "King Charles" in putting quarantine restrictions on people who travel between Rhode Island -- which recently saw a spike in coronavirus infections -- and the Bay State. Baker included several exceptions to the rules, including those who travel for work, school or medical care.
"Hmmm. You can’t have it both ways, Governor — it’s either truly a hotbed of pestilence jeopardizing our safety and you should send the national guard to the border to protect us from the zombie apocalypse … or it’s a political stunt meant to further control your subjects as you continue to chip away at our freedoms," Dooley wrote.
In response to some emailed questions, Dooley expanded on his piece.
"My intent is to raise the argument that one man shouldn’t have this level of power," he said in an email. "We have checks and balances for a reason and to restrict citizens rights to liberty, pursuit of happiness, property rights, etc., while they are doing everything right -- wearing masks, social distancing, hand washing, is unconstitutional and should only be considered under the most extreme circumstance and only then with legislative involvement and oversight."
In his article, Dooley also said he was considering filing suit against Baker's rules on constitutional grounds.
He said he has not gotten any reaction to the piece from the Baker administration.
However, a reporter at the governor's press conference Tuesday did ask Baker about Dooley's challenge of the constitutionality of his travel restrictions. Baker pointed out that several states around the nation have put similar travel restrictions in place, "so, I'm not worried about it, a challenge on that one."
According to Dooley, however, that argument doesn't stand up and creates a "slippery slope," for civil liberties.
"My argument is that he doesn’t have the authority as his current orders reach well beyond any emergency authority. Further, the restrictions on Massachusetts residents visiting Rhode Island violate numerous clauses of the Constitution. Creating a police force and fining our citizens for ignoring his order is also overreach."
And while the state's daily case rate for infections is below 2 percent, Dooley scoffs at the notion that proves the governor's restrictions are working to help stem the spread of the pandemic.
"I don’t believe this random ban over four days has had any impact and it's way too soon to quantify," Dooley replied.
"I’m just saying that if it truly is such a severe risk that our residents will be fined for daring to go to the beach by themselves and not quarantining upon return -- then why are we allowing RI folks to come here to work, grocery shop, bank, etc.?"
One area Dooley and the governor are at least somewhat in agreement on is the reopening of schools next month. Baker has been urging local school districts to consider in-person learning where it can be done safely. Dooley is critical of the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for not coming up with clearer guidelines for local schools.
"It is not fair for the state with all its experts and resources to kick the can on those decisions to 300 volunteer committees throughout the state," he wrote.
But he pointed out there are many districts where the infection rate has been near zero for weeks and "have solid plans in place," although local conditions have to be taken into consideration.
The article that appeared on New Boston Post was not the first time Dooley, a reliably conservative voice in the GOP, has criticized Baker, who, despite his overall popularity, has clashed in the past with the more right-leaning members of his own party.
But Dooley took a more explicit stand this time. He said in an email, "No executive should have never-ending, broad-reaching powers -- as history has shown us that doesn't typically bode well for individual freedom."
(0) comments
