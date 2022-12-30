NORFOLK — Norfolk Public Library has been closed this past week because of a “mechanical” problem and a special New Year’s program has been canceled for Saturday.
It is unclear when the library will reopen.
“NPL will be closed to the public until further notice due to a mechanical failure,” the library said on its website.
Providing curbside service in the meantime, library employees were able to check out items for patrons if they called.
The patrons picked them up at a side door Wednesday and Thursday, but the library was completely closed Friday and will be shut Saturday for repairs, library officials said.
All hold pickup days have been extended. The outside book return has remained open. Staff have contacted everyone who had a room reservation, a passport appointment, or registered for a program this past week.
Among the programs canceled was the “Noon” Year’s Eve program.
The program, which was scheduled to run from 11:15 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Community Room, was intended for children of all ages with their parents/guardians to celebrate the New Year without messing with bedtimes.
Other programs canceled this week included water coloring, Lego builders, drop-in play games, virtual gaming, and knitting/crocheting.
The library was scheduled to be closed anyway Friday, Sunday and Monday for the New Year’s holiday weekend.
