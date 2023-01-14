NORFOLK -- Norfolk Public Library, which was expected to reopen Thursday, will likely not open its doors fully to the public again until the end of the month following a flood, library officials say.
The library was closed after the holidays due to what library officials initially termed was a "mechanical problem" but later said was a water problem.
"The building reopening has been delayed. We don't exactly know when we'll be able to open again, but we will likely be closed through the end of the month," Associate Library Director Courtney Allen said in an email.
The library continues to offer some services though.
""Right now we have an alternative entrance on the side of the building nearest Walgreens where we are offering passport appointments and hold pickups, including books, stuffbrary, and museum passes, during our normal operating hours," Allen said..
The "water problem" caused extensive damage.
"A broken pipe was the cause of the leak," Allen said. "An alarm was triggered for the fire department and they responded quickly, but it was a lot of water that spread rapidly. The town facility department was also alerted and they worked very hard to stem the damage."
Library Director Sarah Ward promptly responded to help as well.
"A large section of the interior carpet was damaged in the community room and in the front of the library, along with some drywall," Allen said. "Those areas of carpet are being replaced and other repairs are being made especially to the front of the lobby where the leak was.
"Fortunately, no library materials were damaged," Allen said. "We will be very excited to welcome the public back into the building as soon as we can."
It is unclear how much the damage will cost to repair but insurance is expected to pick up a lot of the tab.
Since meeting rooms were impacted by the water, they are unavailable until further notice, and many library programs have been canceled.
While the outside book return has remained open, all due dates and hold pickup dates have been extended.
Patrons no longer need to call to arrange a time to pick up held items from the local library or other libraries but passport appointments need to be made online.
Library hours are 10 a.m to 7:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.