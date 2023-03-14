NORFOLK — The Norfolk Public Library is set to reopen Wednesday after being closed for over two months after a burst pipe flooded part of the building.
The town’s senior center, which was forced to close in early February after it was also flooded by a pipe leak, remains closed, however.
The library is scheduled to reopen for regular hours 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, town officials announced Tuesday.
The reopening follows numerous repairs that had to be completed due to the pipe malfunction in late December which caused significant water damage in the lobby and other areas, officials said.
Repairs included a new carpet, new drywall and insulation, electric and plumbing upgrades, and three re-tiled bathrooms.
“The library is pleased to share that no catalog items were damaged or destroyed,” officials said.
It was earlier thought the library would be able to reopen in January, but the damage was more extensive and took longer to repair than expected.
Meeting rooms were also damaged during the flood, forcing many meetings and programs to be canceled and postponed. But those rooms will be available to the public beginning Wednesday.
Any reservations made before the library’s closure will still be honored.
“We’re extremely excited to reopen to the public (Wednesday) and once again offer all of the great resources and programming to our patrons in person,” Library Director Sarah Ward said.
Throughout most of the facility’s closure, the library continued to conduct services out of a temporary circulation desk in the building.
While community members were unable to walk through and browse the library, patrons were still able to place holds on books and pick them up from a side entrance, as well as participate in virtual library programming.
Community members were also still able to request passport appointments and receive museum passes.
During the closure, staff also took the opportunity to complete some projects that would have been difficult to accomplish with the public in the building, library officials pointed out.
“The layout of adult fiction and non-fiction has always been an issue and we decided to take this opportunity to move them around to make browsing easier and safer for our patrons,” Ward said.
The director thanked all those who assisted throughout the closure and made the reopening possible, including Director of Facilities Matt Hafner and his department, the recreation department, town hall administrators, the Norfolk Grange that allowed the library to use their spaces, and the Council on Aging.
“I would also like to thank all library staff members who were integral to us continuing to offer services in the wake of our building’s closure,” Ward said.
The senior center, the home of the Council on Aging on Medway Branch, sustained more flooding and damage than the library.
The COA is operating out of a temporary office/conference room in town hall. Some larger programs such as bingo and some fitness classes are being held at the Norfolk Grange on Rockwood Road while smaller programs, including arts and table games, are taking place at town hall.