NORFOLK — A lightning strike and fire caused an estimated $450,000 to a pair of condos on Red Maple Run Tuesday, the fire chief says.
Chief Erron Kinney said firefighters saw heavy smoke pouring from the two-story units at 85 and 86 Red Maple Run when they arrived at 6:17 p.m. It was about 7 minutes after receiving the initial call on a day that saw scattered thunderstorms move through the area.
Kinney said residents believed that the cupola on one of the buildings had been struck by lightning about 20 minutes before, but it was only when leaving the home they noticed the smoke coming from the attic and ridge vents.
All of the occupants were out of the building when firefighters arrived and their were no injuries among the residents or the firefighters.
Kinney said the fire, confined to the the attic at 86 Red Maple Run, was knocked down within about 45 minutes following an “aggressive attack.” Fire crews were on the scene for 3 1/2 hours in a salvage effort, the chief said.
However, there was extensive smoke and water damage to both units.
Mutual aid was provided by Foxboro, Franklin, Wrentham, Millis, Painville, and an ambulance from Bellinghram. Firefighters from Medfield covered the Norfolk station.
Wrentham had some suspected lightning strikes around the same time, including one about 6:50 p.m. at 142 Oak Hill Ave.
One of those incidents involved a small fire.
