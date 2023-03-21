WRENTHAM -- A fundraiser will be held next month for Landen Gibson, the King Philip Regional High School senior who suffered a severe spinal cord injury in a car crash in December.
The “Landen Strong” fundraiser, organized by the Norfolk Lions Club, will run from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the German Club on Route 109 in Walpole.
Tickets are $40 a person and all the proceeds will go to Gibson and his family to help pay for medical and other expenses to make their home wheelchair accessible.
There will be a mac and cheese bar, appetizers, coffee, doughnuts, music and raffles.
Gibson, 17, of Wrentham, was seriously injured Dec. 14 when the car he was riding in with three friends struck a fence and a tree on Cowell Street in Plainville. The other teens were also injured.
After undergoing surgery at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, Gibson was transferred to the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston and is now home, according to his aunt, Rigena Gibson.
He is continuing with his physical and occupational therapy and has returned to school. Gibson is keeping his spirits high and taking each day as it comes, his aunt said.
“Landen is truly a fighter and continues to amaze everyone with his positive attitude and his ability to adjust to his new challenges,” Rigena Gibson said in a post on the GoFundMe page she set up shortly after the crash. So far, it has raised more than $46,000 from nearly 500 donors.
In addition, The Lions Club, with the help of some local restaurants, put on a meat raffle about a month ago for Landen and the other boys injured in the crash.
“We are very grateful for everyone’s love and support, it means so much to us,” Rigena Gibson said.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.