WRENTHAM -- A fundraiser will be held next month for Landen Gibson, the King Philip Regional High School senior who suffered a severe spinal cord injury in a car crash in December.

The “Landen Strong” fundraiser, organized by the Norfolk Lions Club, will run from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the German Club on Route 109 in Walpole.

