NORFOLK — The Norfolk Lions Club’s annual Christmas Tree Sale to benefit its charities and town is underway.
Lions are also collecting food and coats at the sale site, which again is the lot next to the Dunkin’ on Main Street downtown.
Selling hours are 3 to 9 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekends.
There are balsam, fraser and silver fir trees along with wreaths, tree bags and tree life preservative.
Lions will trim the bottom of trees and secure it to your car, but pickup trucks are appreciated. Payment is cash and checks payable to the Norfolk Lions.
Money that the Lions generate go to various charities the Lionds Club donates to including research as blindness prevention, diabetes prevention and numerous other causes, Club President Jack Campbell said.
Also again this year there will be a collection bin at the tree lot for a program called Coats 4 Kids. Men’s, women’s and children’s coats will be given to families in need in Norfolk. All coats in good condition are needed and all will be dry-cleaned courtesy of Anton’s Cleaners.
The Lions will also be collecting non-perishable food donations for the Norfolk Food Pantry.
And the Boy Scouts of Norfolk will be offering a tree pickup service after the holidays. For $5 for seniors and $15 for others, the Scouts will pick up trees in town and bring them to the transfer station for recycling. Register at https://rebrand.ly/Troop80Trees2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.