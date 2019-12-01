NORFOLK -- The Norfolk Lions Club is in full swing with its annual Christmas tree and wreath sale on the downtown lot next to the Dunkin Donuts on Main Street.
Selling hours are weekdays from 3 to 9 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Lions will trim the bottom of trees, wrap them and secure them to vehicles, although pickup trucks are appreciated.
Also for sale are tree bags and tree life preservative.
Cash and checks made out to the Norfolk Lions Club are accepted, but not credit cards.
All proceeds go back into the community and to various Lions charities such as blindness and diabetes prevention.
There is also a collection bin at the tree lot for "Coats 4 Kids." Men's, women's and children's coats in good condition are needed and will be dry-cleaned by Anton’s Cleaners. They will be given to those in need in the community.
Also, nonperishable food donations will be collected for the Norfolk Food Pantry.
Again this year, the Boy Scouts of Norfolk will be offering a tree pickup service after the holidays. For $10, the Scouts will pick up a tree at a house in town and bring it to the transfer station for recycling. You can register for the service when buying a tree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.