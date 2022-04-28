NORFOLK — Select board members have decided not to extend the employment contract of Town Administrator Blythe Robinson, who was hired in March 2019.
“Blythe is leaving, the Select Board decided not to renew her contract,” board chair Carolyn “CiCi” Van Tine said. “She leaves at the end of her contract.”
Robinson’s three-year pact expires June 30, the end of the budget year and almost two months after the May 10 annual town meeting, when next fiscal year’s budget is presented and voted on.
Asked why Robinson’s contract was not renewed, Van Tine replied, “We don’t comment on employee performance.”
The vote was in closed session but later announced in public session.
Minutes from the closed session show Van Tine and board member Kevin Kalkut recommending not to extend the contract.
The board’s third member, Anita Mecklenburg, supported either a less than three-year extension with more monitoring or not extending the contract.
Select board members have begun a search for a replacement. Advertising began this week.
Robinson helped steer the town through the pandemic and budget constraints.
She also oversaw and recommended the hiring of a few department heads during her tenure, including Fire Chief Erron Kinney, who had been chief in Sherborn, and Public Works Director Blair Crane, who had been the town’s highway superintendent.
Robinson, who had been executive director in Wellesley for three years before coming to Norfolk, also had been town manager in Upton.
The runner-up for the Norfolk post, Michael Borg, became town manager in North Attleboro.
Robinson replaced Jack Hathaway, who left in December 2018 to move to Maine after about 15 years as town administrator.