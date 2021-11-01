NORFOLK — A local man faces assault charges for allegedly pushing a paramedic and then his wife after police and firefighters responded to a medical call at his home.
Thomas Cushman, 61, of 5 Redwood Circle, pleaded innocent last Thursday in Wrentham District Court and is free on his own recognizance, according to court records.
He faces charges of assault on ambulance personnel, domestic assault and battery, resisting arrest and uttering threats to kill.
He was arrested shortly after police and firefighters were dispatched to his home on a 911 medical call involving an intoxicated male about 12:50 a.m. Thursday, according to a police report.
When police and firefighters arrived, Cushman allegedly became agitated and yelled at the first responders.
The case was continued to January when Cushman is due back in court with a lawyer.
