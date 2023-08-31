U.S. District Court Boston

U.S. District Court in Boston.

 Associated Press

NORFOLK — A town resident has been charged with, and agreed to plead guilty to, conspiring to price gouge hospitals for special masks that were in short supply at the start of the pandemic, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts announced Thursday.

Jason Colantuoni, 35, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit price gouging for the N95 filtering face piece respirators (N95 masks), in violation of the Defense Production Act, the office said.