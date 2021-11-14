WRENTHAM -- A Norfolk man was placed on probation after admitting to indecent exposure at the Norfolk commuter rail station in May.
Jeffrey J. Glozzy, 40, of 54 Grove St., will be on probation in Wrentham District Court for one year. His case was continued without a finding, according to court records.
A 68-year-old woman reported the incident to police May 14.
Glozzy was an art teacher at the time at St. Joseph’s Preparatory High School in Boston but the school did not return a phone call from The Sun Chronicle.
More serious charges of lewd and lascivious conduct were dismissed, according to court records.
