Norfolk Police Station Building
NORFOLK — The strong and extended police presence in the area of Rockwood Road (Route 115) Tuesday night was because of a mental health-related incident, police said Wednesday.

Police responded about 6:15 p.m. to the area near Cleveland Street after they were notified by another police department about an individual in distress, Police Chief Charles Stone said.