NORFOLK — The strong and extended police presence in the area of Rockwood Road (Route 115) Tuesday night was because of a mental health-related incident, police said Wednesday.
Police responded about 6:15 p.m. to the area near Cleveland Street after they were notified by another police department about an individual in distress, Police Chief Charles Stone said.
Police found the individual in their vehicle on Rockwood Road and quickly cordoned off an area near Cleveland Street and in the downtown to maintain a safe perimeter, Stone said.
Out of an abundance of caution, officers with specialized training in assisting those with mental health disorders were brought in, as well as a negotiator from the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council (METROLEC).
After about 3 1/2 hours, the individual was safely brought out of the vehicle by officers and taken to a medical facility, Stone said, adding nobody was injured.
Police on social media had asked the public to avoid the area and seek alternative routes but shortly before 10 p.m. posted on their Facebook page the situation had been resolved. Due to the nature of the incident, no further information is being released, police said.