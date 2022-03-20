News coverage of the Australian wildfires in early 2020 felt like a horrifying call to action for Callie Veelenturf. But for the Norfolk native, the tragedy was uniquely personal.
A marine conservation biologist, Veelenturf was on a research expedition in the jungles of Panama’s Pearl Islands when she read the news.
“We were seeing those wildfires being publicized for the first time … I’m getting these snippets of the news around the world and just feeling so helpless,” Veelenturf said.
Without consistent internet access, she had been spending her down time reading David Richard Boyd’s “The Rights of Nature.” It got her thinking. That’s when she began to wonder if she could propose her own law.
Her proposal was signed into law in Panama on Feb. 24. The law, which will take effect in about a year, deals with the Rights of Nature, which is a movement with roots in indigenous cultures that seeks to give nature its own rights to be protected in court against harm. The law proposed by Veelenturf is the third national law of its kind in the world, granting all of the country’s nature the right to defend itself against harm in court.
In addition to her scientific work, Veelenturf, 29, lives in Panama and is currently an advocate with organizations like the United Nations and National Geographic. She runs her own nonprofit, The Leatherback Project, which is dedicated to leatherback sea turtle conservation efforts.
“I basically just try to conduct science in collaboration with local communities in a way that impacts policy,” she said.
Her original interest in environmentalism, however, grew from her upbringing. As a child, Veelenturf’s home was minutes away from the Stony Brook Wildlife Sanctuary in Norfolk. She recalls spending hours exploring her grandparent’s pond “to just catch frogs or turtles and put them in a bucket and study them.”
“Being exposed to nature in New England definitely had an impact on me,” she said.
After graduating from King Philip Regional High School, the University of Rhode Island with a bachelor’s degree and Purdue University with a master’s degree, Veelenturf was poised to be a marine biologist, having gained experience through internships and research opportunities. However, she knew that she wanted something a little more. Being an activist, she thought, would give her work a purpose that felt more concrete and bigger than herself.
“It’s not just about science,” she said. “If you want to be a scientist that’s great, but if you don’t use that science or that data for a tangible purpose then it might not go anywhere, your work might not have an impact. If we could just change the way that society thought about these types of issues, then we would ... stop the problem at its source.”
The path that pushed her from research into activism, though, was not what she had originally imagined. In her first job as a marine biologist out of college, Veelenturf said she was faced with circumstances that would change her career outlook.
She said she encountered bureaucracy that stunted her ability to use her budget and resources for their intended purposes, preserving the region’s leatherback sea turtles. She alleges she was sexually harassed by her former boss, which led her to seek legal help. After mediation with the organization, the matter was settled in March 2019, according to an Aug. 2021 story by the Point Reyes Light, with the parties signing a non-disclosure agreement. In an email to the California newspaper, her former boss denied the harassment allegations but acknowledged some conversations crossed professional boundaries.
“I remember just feeling like, I don’t want to waste anymore time,” she said, reflecting on the aftermath. “I don’t want the passion and the readiness that I feel to have an impact right now be affected by any more political bureaucratic nonsense ... I just want to hit the ground running and get to work.”
Out of this desire for independence and action, she founded The Leatherback Project, which aims to “combat the environmental crisis with a specific focus on leatherback [turtle] conservation and ocean health.”
Since then, Veelenturf continues to conduct research as a marine biologist in tandem with her advocacy. And it is out of this marriage that she was able to take on her biggest impact project yet — proposing the groundbreaking legislation in Panama.
After reading about the idea during her research expedition in Panama, Veelenturf was inspired. With the help of Felipe Baker, an indigenous community member and research assistant who had contacts in the government, they met with a member of parliament to propose the law.
Rights of Nature legislation currently protects over 150 specific natural spaces around the world, guaranteeing these systems “the right to exist and persist and regenerate her vital cycles,” as Veelenturf says. But until now, only Ecuador and Bolivia had made this protection nationwide.
While still in the field, Veelenturf and her team worked hard to put together a proposal for the law, becoming “like an expert in a month,” and presenting it to parliament member Juan Diego Vàsquez Gutiérrez. Through the process of getting the law signed, Veelenturf also met with the first lady of Panama, Yazmín Colón de Cortizo.
Despite all of the excitement, being a young activist in such prestigious spaces was not always easy.
“I remember meeting with the First Lady or the Panamanian Parliament Members … thinking to myself: Who the hell am I to be speaking to them about this? Why should they even listen to me?” she said.
But when she begins to feel impostor syndrome, Veelenturf remembers her own value.
“Even if I might not be able to comment on certain aspects (of the situation) that might be in other people’s wheelhouses, I have my own wheelhouse and there’s something that each individual can contribute to the conversation,” she said.
And that doesn’t just apply to herself, Veelenturf believes that everyone can be involved in the Rights of Nature movement, or for that matter, feel empowered to make a change in their local legislation. She even believes her previous experience with the court system ultimately empowered her to have some agency within it.
“We have to think about what we have the power to do as citizens,” she said. “I don’t want people to think that you have to propose a countrywide law to make a difference.”
Those differences can start locally. Veelenturf encourages anyone who wants to get involved in the movement to advocate for small changes in their area.
“Every single example (of Natural Rights legislation) that has popped up internationally is (based in) legal precedent,” she said, even if that precedent is found in town bylaws, which are often a less-intimidating place to start.
By taking these small, intentional steps, a strategy that Veelenturf has employed throughout her career, and exercising autonomy over your own stories, anyone can join the movement, or make a difference in their area.
“I wouldn’t be intimidated by the legal process, it’s a lot to wrap your head around at first, but you don’t have to be a lawyer, politician or a scientist to get involved in advocating for nature in a legal way,” she said.