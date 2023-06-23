NORFOLK — Residents are being asked to take a survey by July 1 for the development of the town’s new master plan which will guide Norfolk for the next decade.
Also, a forum is being held Monday for businesses to give feedback on relevant issues and provide input on the plan.
That final workshop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Norfolk Grange Hall, 28 Rockwood Road.
Sessions for seniors, families and other residents have already been held.
The 2035 Norfolk Master Plan survey will close Saturday, July 1.
The survey asks for residents’ feedback about the challenges and opportunities facing Norfolk, transportation, community facilities, and more. The survey is estimated to take less than 10 minutes to complete.
By taking the survey, residents will be assisting in guiding the town’s planning and development decisions and actions, local officials say.
“I would like to encourage all Norfolk residents to participate in this important survey. This is an opportunity for your voice to be heard and to help shape our community’s future,” Town Administrator Justin Casanova-Davis said.
The master plan will be completed in two phases. Phase one is projected to be completed this summer, while phase two will be completed in early 2024.
The town is working with its regional planning agency, the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, on the project, which is guided by a steering committee and the planning board.
The last master plan was implemented in 2007, and the state urges communities to redraft the plans every 10 years.