NORFOLK — Residents at Tuesday’s special town meeting supported expanding the town cemetery, among other requests.
Eighty residents turned out to the meeting at King Philip Middle School.
To add 100 to 120 plots to Norfolk Cemetery, located on Main and Seekonk streets, $25,000 was allocated from a cemetery fund.
While there are about 42 lots available for the general public and 145 for veterans, more capacity is needed for the long-term, local officials said.
Nearly $1.7 million was approved for several building and equipment items known as capital items that routinely go before town meeting in the fall.
They include $125,000 for school technology, $135,000 for exterior repairs to the senior center, $185,000 for exterior library painting and repairs, $450,000 for a tanker truck for the fire department, and a $220,000 snowplow and $310,000 for replacement of the salt shed for the DPW.
Select board members obtained approval to lease the roof and part of the parking lot at the police station and also on Sharon Avenue property near the town water tank for solar power that will offset energy costs for town buildings.
A total of $20,000 was also approved from the Community Preservation Fund to begin a five-year weed control program in the town part of Mirror Lake that also is in Wrentham.
The fund is funded with a property tax surcharge as part of the Community Preservation Act the town adopted for open space, recreation, affordable housing and historical preservation.
As for zoning bylaw changes, one updates the town’s floodplain that about 120 properties are in, but residents with a standing vote opposed updating a bylaw for internally lit municipal signs for town messages because of a few concerns.
A general bylaw for stormwater regulations required by the federal government was also approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.