NORFOLK — A local drugstore was a drop location for $10,000 in cash in a “warrant arrest scam” that involved someone purporting to be from the Social Security Administration, police allege.
Randolph police with assistance from Sharon police arrested a man they say picked up packages, including from the Walgreen’s in downtown Norfolk, that were sent by unwitting victims and contained thousands of dollars.
On Aug. 4, Sharon Police were contacted by a victim in Washington who fell for the “your social security number warrant arrest scam,” according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
The victim was instructed by someone claiming to work for Social Security using the name Steven Whipp to send a FedEx overnight package containing $23,000 in cash to resolve an outstanding arrest warrant. She sent this package to Shaw’s supermarket in Sharon addressed to a Louis Edgar, police said.
During their investigation, Sharon detectives discovered a second package containing $10,000 was also being sent to Shaw’s in Sharon, addressed to Edgar from a second victim from Santa Barbara, Calif.
The packages remained in Randolph at the FedEx shipping center, and Randolph police arrested a suspect, Utkarsh Thakur, 28, of Norwood, on Aug. 4 after they say he picked up the packages using a fake California driver’s license. The license had his picture on it under the name of Louis Edgar, police said.
“During our interview with Utkarsh he admitted to picking up a package at Walgreen’s in Norfolk,” Sharon police said, adding that he did so under the same alias, Louis Edgar. The package contained $10,000 in cash and was sent by a third victim, someone from San Francisco, earlier that day.
Police said the following phone numbers were used by the scammers: 210-588-0191, 830-274-7471, 830-217-3454, and 830-274-7071.
If you are aware of similar incidents, contact the Sharon Detective Bureau, 781-784-1587, or Randolph Detective Bureau, 781-963-1212.
Police say they also discovered $83,183 in cash inside Utkarsh’s white Jeep Grand Cherokee.
“Sharon and Randolph contacted us. Our involvement was basically confirming and identifying who picked the package up, and obtaining any surveillance footage,” Norfolk Deputy Police Chief Jonathan Carroll said.
Utkarsh was arraigned Aug. 5 in Quincy District Court on multiple felonies, including larceny over $1,200 by a single scheme in the Norfolk incident, and was released on $20,000 bail, Sharon Police Chief Donald Brewer said Tuesday.
“It’s an ongoing investigation and we’re still putting the pieces together,” Brewer said.
