Norfolk and Plainville firefighters responded to Bellingham late Tuesday night to help battle a two-alarm blaze that destroyed a home on Stone Street.
Firefighters found the house at 7 Stone St., off Route 126, engulfed in flames about 11::30 p.m. and had difficulty accessing water when they arrived at the scene.
No injuries were reported but four dogs were reported missing, according to WHDH Channel 7 News in Boston.
The American Red Cross was called to help at least two residents.
Foxboro firefighters covered the Norfolk fire station. Plainville dispatched an ambulance to the fire.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation by local firefighters with assistance from the state Fire Marshal’s office.
It was the second time in 13 years the family has lost their home to fire. In May 2009, a house on the property was destroyed by a blaze, according to reports.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.