bellignham fire 11-16-22

 NORFOLK FIRE DEPARTMENT

Norfolk and Plainville firefighters responded to Bellingham late Tuesday night to help battle a two-alarm blaze that destroyed a home on Stone Street.

Firefighters found the house at 7 Stone St., off Route 126, engulfed in flames about 11::30 p.m. and had difficulty accessing water when they arrived at the scene.

