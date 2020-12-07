NORFOLK — The planning board faces a few key items on its agenda at its meeting Tuesday night, including the latest plans for the former Southwood Hospital property, downtown zoning, and new town well.
The virtual meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. Visit www.norfolk.ma.us to learn how to participate.
An informal presentation for the redevelopment of the old hospital site in Pondville is scheduled by GFT Partners.
Also, there will be discussion and voting on downtown zoning amendments recommended by a study committee.
And there is the final approval of plans for the construction of a new well field and pumping station off Holbrook Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.