NORFOLK — After nearly 50 years of service to the town, almost 30 as police chief, Charles “Chuck” Stone is trading in his police cruiser for a golf cart at the end of the week.
“It’s a good run. It actually feels like yesterday that I started,” said Stone, one of the longest serving police chiefs in state history.
Stone, who loved the job so much he obtained a legislative waiver to remain chief after he turned 65. He is retiring Sept. 10 when he turns 70.
Stone grew up in Norfolk, started working for the town water department and was a call firefighter while still studying criminal justice at Northeastern University in Boston in 1973.
He became a police officer in 1976 and said no one influenced his decision. Initially, he started out studying physical education at Northeastern but loved the criminal justice classes.
“I just liked all the subjects. It became interesting to me,” said Stone, who went on to obtain a master’s degree in criminal justice at Boston University.
When he walks out the door of the police station, a ton of institutional memory and knowledge of the town will go with him.
“He can look at a house and remember who lived in it 40 years ago,” said former town administrator Jack Hathaway, who is friends with Stone.
“Chuck was always transparent with anyone when asked about his department. He has a good way of talking to people,” Hathaway said.
Stone has built up a professional, respectful and hard-working police department that works well with regional partners in emergencies, said Hathaway, who also served as the town’s finance director.
“That police department has his personality,” Hathaway said.
During the course of his law enforcement career, Stone has seen many changes to the profession, the town and society.
When he joined the department, police cruisers were the large, classic Ford Crown Victoria equipped with a police radio and buttons to hit the siren and blue flashing emergency dome light, and a handle to control the spotlight on the driver’s door.
Instead of the booklet he used as a rookie to write a traffic ticket, Stone said, officers now use a computer in their cruisers for routine license checks in addition to printing out e-tickets on the spot that also go electronically to the Registry of Motor Vehicles.
The department had 11 officers when he started and few had college degrees. The 22 officers on the roster now have college degrees and are better trained, Stone said.
As a young police officer, Stone went on patrol looking for speeding cars and conducted building checks to make sure local businesses were secure.
“‘Hit all the streets’ is what they used to say when we walked out the door,” Stone recalled.
Back then, a police officer wore a belt with only a service revolver, pepper spray and handcuffs. But now, officers carry a semi-automatic service weapon, a Taser, pepper spray and handcuffs, Stone said.
“Everything’s lighter,” he said of the modern duty belt.
Back in the 1970s, police officers went to a filing cabinet to look for reports. Now, that time-consuming task is done in an instant by computer, making police work more efficient.
Stone rose through the ranks to become a detective in 1982 and sergeant a few years later. All the while, he also worked part-time as an EMT and at the water department. It wasn’t until Stone became chief in 1993 that his duties remained under one roof.
Stone was the police chief in 1996 when a guest at a Halloween party on Campbell Street was killed and several others assaulted.
The investigation by local and state police resulted in the conviction of a Bellingham man, John Tague, who is serving a life sentence for murder. Several others were convicted of assaults in a case that received statewide media attention.
Stone said he will be passing the torch to Lt. Timothy Heinz. Sgt. Michelle Palladini will be the new deputy police chief, succeeding Jon Carroll who retired last month, and Sgt. Eric VanNess will become the department’s new lieutenant.
“We have a great team working here,” Stone said, “and we have great support from the community.”
Stone said he has loved working for the town and has always been interested in town affairs. But he will be leaving it behind to play more golf and spend time with family in homes down south in Georgia and north in Poland, Maine.
He has two adult children and three adult stepchildren and six grandchildren. He and his fiancée, Christine Rowe, are raising their 11-year-old granddaughter, Caitlin.
To celebrate his retirement, his daughter Lauren Stone gave him a gold towel with a golf cart on it. It reads, “My Retirement Vehicle.”
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.