NORFOLK — The second-in-command at the police department, known as the “backbone” of the force, has called it a career.
Deputy Police Chief Jon Carroll has retired after 39 years of service with the town.
“To say he is the backbone of our department is an understatement,” the police department said in a statement announcing Carroll’s retirement.
Carroll began his career as a special police officer in Wrentham in 1980 before becoming a reserve officer in Norfolk in 1983. He was hired as a full-time officer the following year.
He rose to the rank of sergeant in 1990 and was assigned to the detective division in 1995.
The following year, he was involved in the investigation of the murder of Jayson Linsky, a 22-year-old Foxboro man who was stabbed to death at a Halloween party Oct. 26 at a Campbell Street home.
The killing occurred after a group of people were kicked out of the party and later returned with others, including John Tague, a 26-year-old self-professed skinhead living in Bellingham.
Four other guests were stabbed and others were beaten in the attack.
Tague denied killing Linsky and testified in his own defense but was convicted of first-degree murder and related assault charges after a jury trial in Dedham Superior Court. He is serving life without parole.
The investigation into Linsky’s murder and the assaults on others was wide ranging and complex. It resulted in grand jury indictments against several defendants who were convicted on other assault and related charges.
The case attracted statewide media coverage and Tague’s conviction was upheld by the state Supreme Judicial Court.
In 1999, Carroll was promoted to lieutenant and in 2013 he became deputy chief.
“Not only is he a dedicated police officer,” the department’s statement says, “but he is passionate about the professionalism and overall happiness of our entire department. The culture he’s established is that of a family, and we’re forever grateful.”
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
