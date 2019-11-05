NORFOLK — Police often say no traffic stop is routine and police never know what they will come across.
During a recent car stop, police say Officer Sam Webb found what initially appeared to be a full- sized, heavy metal Glock Model 19 handgun during a search of the vehicle.
Upon closer examination, it turned out to be a BB gun, but even the exterior of the barrel was bored to match that of a handgun, according to police.
Police posted the photo and information about the discovery to illustrate the dangers they come across. The realistic replica firearms are completely legal and easily purchased, according to police, but under certain circumstances they can easily be perceived to be a real firearm.
“It is so incredibly dangerous when a police officer is confronted by someone carrying something like this and may have to make a split second decision on whether to use deadly force,” police said in a Facebook post.
The driver was charged with possession of a false license and driving with a suspended license. Police also discovered the man had multiple identities, dates of birth and Social Security numbers in addition to a pending warrant for larceny in Pennsylvania.
