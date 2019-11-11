NORFOLK -- Police are investigating instances of check fraud connected to "mailbox fishing" that has occurred in other towns, including Foxboro.
Police warn the thieves targeted business mailboxes in town during the overnight hours, stealing checks and other mail items. When they find a check, they take the account information on it and print their own on check stock, or they will wash the original checks with chemicals to alter them, according to police.
Mailbox fishing is a term to describe how thieves use makeshift devices to "fish" letters from stand-alone mailboxes.
To avoid being a victim, police recommend not putting valuable outgoing mail in your personal or business mailbox. Instead, bring your mail to a bin inside the post office when possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.