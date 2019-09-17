NORFOLK -- A man was walking around in the middle of the night looking into cars in the Fleetwood Drive area, police said.
He was captured recently on a homeowner's security system but police say he left when he discovered her cars were locked. The incident happened about 12:30 a.m. on a recent night.
Police announced it on their Facebook page to remind residents to lock their car doors and keep valuable out of plain view.
