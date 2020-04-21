NORFOLK — A group of children reported seeing an armed man come out of the woods along Boardman Street, near the Freeman Centennial School, on Tuesday.
Police conducted a ground and aerial search of the area for about two hours but did not find anyone.
The children, around ages 6 through 10, told police they saw the man coming of the woods and then darted back in when he saw them, Deputy Chief Jon Carroll said.
The children were in a backyard along Boardman Street near the school when the incident occurred at about 10:15 a.m., Carroll said.
There were other people in the area at the time who did not see anything.
The man was described as white and in his late 20s or early 30s.
He had a beard and was wearing a dark jacket and red pants with a skull on the hip, the children said.
Assisting local police were state and environmental police, state police K9 units, drones and a state police helicopter that was already in the area for a search for a missing man in Wrentham.
The missing man returned to his group home before the Norfolk incident was reported, Carroll said.
Local police officers on patrol in marked and unmarked cars are continuing to look for the reported armed man.
Anyone who may have seen him or who may have any information is asked to call police at 508-528-3206.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.