NORFOLK — Police say a local resident was bilked out of $3,400 in a jury duty scam and are warning residents to watch out.
The resident received a call earlier this month from someone claiming to be a sheriff who demanded a cash fine from the victim for failing to report for federal jury duty, Police Chief Charles Stone said in a press release Wednesday.
The caller demanded gift cards in restitution from the resident or an arrest warrant would be filed. The individual lost $3,400 before realizing the call was a scam, Stone said.
Authorities do not send emails or call about missed jury service and restitution or a fine will never be demanded for failure to appear for jury duty, according to the chief.
Residents who don’t respond to a jury summons or miss a jury duty date are considered a delinquent juror, Stone said.
In that case, the Office of Jury Commissioner will first mail a notice about the failure to appear and then a “notice of delinquency” before taking further action, according to the chief.
Anyone who has questions regarding jury duty should contact the OJC at 800-843-5879.
Residents can also respond to a summons or check their status at juryduty.majury.gov/ojcweb/public/start
A demand for payment in pre-paid gift cards or electronic money order is a red flag, according to police.
“Scammers often target vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly, to exploit them through the purchase of pre-paid gift cards or wire transfers,” Stone said.
“Once pre-paid gift cards or wire transfers are sent, it’s extremely hard to recover that money once you realize you’ve fallen victim to a scam,” he said.
Other common scams include callers claiming to be from the U.S. Social Security Administration who try to get Social Security numbers or money.
Scammers also call claiming to be from the IRS and threaten intended victims with a lawsuit against back taxes.
Additionally, scammers use email or text messages to trick you into giving them your personal information.
Other scams include callers who notify residents they won a contest or sweepstakes and demand money in order to collect any winnings.
The chief said residents should never give personal information, Social Security numbers, money or credit card numbers to people they don’t know.
Residents who are unsure about a potential scam or believe they have been a victim of one should contact police at 508-528-3206.
For more information about scams, visit the Federal Trade Commission‘s website at consumer.ftc.gov or the state’s Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation website at mass.gov/guides/a-consumer-guide-to-scams.