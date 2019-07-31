NORFOLK — Police are warning motorists of detours because Columbia Gas has started constructing a new gas line on Seekonk Street.
Starting Monday, Seekonk Street will be closed during the daytime during construction.
Columbia Gas says the work will primarily occur from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, although there may be some work on Saturdays.
The detour is the same as it was for the recent construction on the roadway for the additional train track on the commuter rail line.
