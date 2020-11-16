NORFOLK -- Police are warning residents about a man going door-to-door falsely claiming to be selling magazines to benefit children for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.
The man, who has not been identified, is not registered with the police department, and police warn that it is a scam.
Police were called to investigate when the man was on Berkshire Street Friday, telling a resident he "turned his life around" and was now with a "work group" that supported inner-city children.
He carried a roster of neighbors that he said had "already supported his cause and was very convincing with his scheme," police said in a statement.
He told the resident he worked for Optimum Reading Services and asked for checks to be written to "ORS." This is an organized group that has moved through several communities in the state, according to police.
The group has an "F" rating from the Better Business Bureau.
Police say all solicitors are required to register with the police department and notify them when and where they will be soliciting. Police say they do not know if the man is still in the area and ask that anyone who comes into contact with him or a similar solicitor to call them at 508-528-3206.
