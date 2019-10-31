NORFOLK — A local practice, two of its doctors and one former doctor will pay $150,000 to resolve allegations they charged cash for a substance use disorder treatment covered by the state’s MassHealth Medicaid program, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Thursday.
Under a settlement agreement, Pondville Medical Associates LLC and three doctors associated with the practice, Riad Mortada, Ahmed Basheer, and Rezene Berhane, will pay the sum for incidents the AG says occurred from April 2011 to September 2016. The company and doctors knowingly solicited and charged patients cash out-of-pocket for Suboxone treatment instead of billing it to MassHealth, the AG’s office said.
More than $100,000 of the settlement funds will be used to provide restitution to MassHealth members who were illegally charged cash for Suboxone, the AG added.
“This illegal practice put up barriers to patients seeking lifesaving opioid treatment and violated MassHealth regulations and state laws,” Healey said. “This behavior could have had fatal consequences, and we will not tolerate companies that seek to maximize profits by taking advantage of patients.”
By law, providers are required to accept payments from MassHealth as payment in full for substance use treatment services provided to recipients.
Suboxone, as well as other formulations of buprenorphine, is used for the treatment of opioid dependence as it suppresses withdrawal and cravings.
Pondville Medical Associates is across from Fore Kicks Sports Complex on Pine Street (Route 115) and not far from Foxboro and Wrentham.
The AG’s Office has brought numerous criminal and civil enforcement actions against MassHealth providers who solicited and received cash payments from members for covered substance use disorder treatment and says it continues to actively investigate and prosecute such cases.
In November 2017, Healey sent a letter alerting doctors who provide substance abuse disorder treatment her office will take action against those who unlawfully require cash payments from MassHealth members for covered treatments.
Anyone who is aware of similar practices by other physicians should call the AG’s Medicaid Fraud Division at 617-963-2360 or file a complaint through www.mass.gov/attorney-generals-medicaid-fraud-division.
