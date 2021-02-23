CANTON — The Norfolk County Probate and Family Court and the Housing Court are closed temporarily for disinfecting and will reopen on Thursday.
A worker in the registrar’s office, who was last in the office on Monday, tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement posted on the state court Twitter page.
The courts, both located in Canton, serve the Sun Chronicle area towns of Plainville, Wrentham, Foxboro and Norfolk among others in the county.
Questions on a case scheduled for Wednesday or on an emergency matter for those courts can be directed to the emergency help line at 833-91COURT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.