NORFOLK -- Hundreds of people turned out Thursday night in town for a peaceful rally in support of black civil rights.
The participants filled Town Hill, the town common in the center of town, many carting signs, to show support and demand justice and equality for African Americans and others.
They observed nine minutes of silence, kneeling, to symbolize the time a police officer held George Floyd down with his knee in Minneapolis before he died.
There were also brief speeches, poems and songs from the gazebo on Town Hill.
The organizers of the demonstration were Catherine Zuffante Troutman and Kristen Kilday Stacys, town residents.
Similar rallies have been held in other Attleboro area communities, including in Attleboro Friday night, Mansfield Friday afternoon, North Attleboro Wednesday night, and Foxboro last weekend.
Rallies/vigils are planned Saturday at 4 and 8:45 p.m. on Norton Town Common and Sunday at 1 p.m. in Capron Park in Attleboro.
