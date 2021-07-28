NORFOLK — The town’s Memorial Cemetery Plaza at Norfolk Town Cemetery is one of the most impressive memorials around.
The expansive granite and marble memorial, dedicated to veterans, is even more stunning when you consider it is located in such a small town.
This September, a rededication of the Veterans Memorial Gardens there is planned by the Garden Club of Norfolk and the Norfolk Historical Commission.
As part of the ceremonies, a tribute is planned to Lowell Robinson, the late local architect who designed the Memorial Cemetery Plaza.
The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 at the cemetery, situated at the corner of Main and Seekonk streets. A rain date is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25, same time.
Several speakers from the garden club and historical commission will talk about events leading up to the rededication.
The club has installed new plantings on the hill sloping down from the top of the granite steps of the memorial plaza.
Club members have planted a native plant garden in memory of those who served our country. The garden is low-maintenance and includes shrubs, grasses, and perennials.
Boulders were placed, thanks to the help of the town’s DPW, to provide accent for the various plants that will provide three seasons of color and greenery, club members say.
For the purchase and maintenance of the plants, the club received grant funding from the Garden Club Federation of Massachusetts, with additional funding provided by donors, including the Norfolk American Legion Post 335, the Norfolk Historical Commission, Norfolk Lions Club, Cactus and Succulent Society of Massachusetts, and individuals.
A bench in honor of Robinson will be placed under a tree facing the hill and speaking platform, club members said. A veteran, Robinson is buried at the cemetery along with his wife Marion.
Besides also being the landscape architect for Town Hill, the town common, Robinson provided the garden club with numerous ideas on establishing the Rose Garden at Town Hill.
The historical commission thanks the Robinson family and the cultural council for their financial support in paying for the bench.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.