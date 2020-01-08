NORFOLK — Homeowners in town continue to pay the highest property taxes in The Sun Chronicle circulation area, and the average home is closing in on a half-million dollars.
Tax bills were recently mailed out, with the owner of a home assessed at the average of $490,000 looking at paying just over $9,000, which is up about $150 from last year.
Last year, the owner of the average $480,000 assessed home was paying about $8,853.
“The biggest portion is to pay for the new police station,” Chief Assessor Don Clarke said of the tax increase.
The station, which opened last year, cost nearly $10 million.
The tax rate has been set at $18.64, up from last year’s $18.29 per $1,000 assessed valuation.
The town tax assessor’s office has fielded a few phone calls from residents about the new bills, Clarke said.
Selectmen at the annual tax hearing again opted to keep a single rate instead of going with separate ones for homes and businesses, as many communities in the area have.
The town’s tax base is nearing 7 percent commercial, up from about 5 percent last year.
Towns usually don’t even seriously consider a dual tax rate unless they are at 15 to 20 percent, Clarke said.
“I think there’s a lot of interest being able to maintain” one rate, with “no strong feelings” for moving yet to two rates, selectmen Chairman Kevin Kalkut said.
“We don’t have enough commercial. We are trying to encourage commercial growth,” he said.
Going with two rates is seen at times as discouraging businesses as the tax burden is usually shifted away from homeowners.
This was an interim year for property revaluation, with this coming year being a full revaluation year, Clarke said.
Total valuation in town is now $1,849,352,415.
The first two quarterly bills for this fiscal year, which began July 1, were estimated and already due, while the third and fourth quarter bills are due Feb. 1 and May 1.
More info, including exemptions for seniors and veterans, can be found on the town’s website, www.virtualnorfolk.org.
